Signaturefd LLC Sells 506 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 970.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Natera by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Natera Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $223,177.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,055.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,346,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $223,177.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,468 shares of company stock worth $8,592,009 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.