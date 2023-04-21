Signaturefd LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $445,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $74.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

