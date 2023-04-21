Signaturefd LLC Sells 743 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after buying an additional 1,764,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Spotify Technology by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,790,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,821,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $133.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $136.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

