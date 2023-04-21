Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Silver Spike Investment in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.30 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

About Silver Spike Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

