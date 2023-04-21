Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Silver Spike Investment in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.30 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Silver Spike Investment Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment
About Silver Spike Investment
Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Spike Investment (SSIC)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.