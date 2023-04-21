Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

NYSE:SPG opened at $110.77 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

