SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) Trading Up 0.2%

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.50 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.29). Approximately 710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.25 ($1.29).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.67.

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

