So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Financial Review

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

So-Young International has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -5.64% -2.80% -2.18% NerdWallet -1.89% -5.94% -4.29%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 NerdWallet 0 1 3 0 2.75

So-Young International currently has a consensus target price of $2.78, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.17%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than So-Young International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and NerdWallet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $1.26 billion 0.23 -$9.50 million ($0.10) -27.15 NerdWallet $538.90 million 2.05 -$10.20 million ($0.17) -85.58

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

