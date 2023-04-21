SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFY. Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 22,505,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Get SoFi Select 500 ETF alerts:

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $448.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.