SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $407.00 at Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $393.00 to $407.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.25.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $318.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.78. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

