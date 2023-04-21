Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ (SONN) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.70 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SONN opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,316.93% and a negative return on equity of 3,609.07%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

