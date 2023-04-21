Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Shares Down 2.6%

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23). Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 223,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern Energy from GBX 135 ($1.67) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.91. The firm has a market cap of £25.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

