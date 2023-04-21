Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Shares Down 3.5%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Sow Good Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Sow Good Company Profile



Sow Good, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded by Ira Goldfarb and Claudia Goldfarb on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

