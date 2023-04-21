SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 7,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 28,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.06.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

