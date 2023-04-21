SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 212,598 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,897,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,092,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,087,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 997,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPAB opened at $25.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $27.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.