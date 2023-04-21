SPI Energy’s (SPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 351.13% from the stock’s current price.

SPI Energy Stock Up 6.4 %

SPI Energy stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. SPI Energy has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPI Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy in the first quarter worth $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPI Energy by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 95,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

