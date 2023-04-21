Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11,293.78

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £112.94 ($139.76) and traded as high as £114.85 ($142.12). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £114.65 ($141.88), with a volume of 81,754 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a £124 ($153.45) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £120.68 ($149.33).

The firm has a market cap of £8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,771.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 109.50 ($1.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £110.70 ($136.99), for a total value of £200,588.40 ($248,222.25). In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £110.70 ($136.99), for a total transaction of £200,588.40 ($248,222.25). Also, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.58 ($138.08), for a total transaction of £829,262.56 ($1,026,188.05). 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

