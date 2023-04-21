Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.68.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Further Reading

