Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.10. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sports Ventures Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.