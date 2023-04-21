Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 327,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

