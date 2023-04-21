Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Trading Down 7.7%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.79 and last traded at C$4.79. Approximately 60,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 98,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Standard Lithium Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$802.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 24.88 and a quick ratio of 25.41.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium ( CVE:SLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

