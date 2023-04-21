Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 490,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 365,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Starbox Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbox Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Starbox Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Starbox Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

