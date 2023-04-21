Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.70

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.70 and traded as high as C$53.04. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$53.00, with a volume of 91,536 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.80.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$620.65 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4.2413793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

