Stellantis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,006 put options on the company. This is an increase of 183% compared to the typical volume of 4,240 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,276,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,351,000 after buying an additional 576,389 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.1664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

