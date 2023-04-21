StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -282.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $2,346,537.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,404.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,461,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after buying an additional 55,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,034,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after purchasing an additional 189,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

