Stifel Nicolaus Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $315.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $297.41 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.62.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,731.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 120,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

