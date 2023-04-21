Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Seagate Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,775 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical volume of 7,096 put options.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,837,000 after buying an additional 46,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $92,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

