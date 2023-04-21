Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of JOANN Call Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

JOAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.11. JOANN has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.28.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. On average, research analysts expect that JOANN will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Sekella bought 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 6,878.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

