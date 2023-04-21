Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sunnova Energy International Call Options (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,516 call options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,621 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,199 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $14,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after buying an additional 781,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after buying an additional 743,894 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

