Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI opened at $21.88 on Friday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in O-I Glass by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Articles

