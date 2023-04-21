Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO) Trading Up 0.1%

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.48. Approximately 11,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Newfound\u002FReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (ROMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that shifts exposure to global equities regionally or U.S. Treasurys based on momentum and trend. ROMO was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

