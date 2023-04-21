Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Raised to $1.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley to $1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SDIG opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.25. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 84.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 182.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.