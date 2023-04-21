Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 33,464 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 213.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,464 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GFS stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.04. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

