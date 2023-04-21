Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 373,280 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,280 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,552,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at $519,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AUR opened at $1.63 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.