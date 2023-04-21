Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 539 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $633.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $250.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $590.23. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

