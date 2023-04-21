Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after purchasing an additional 941,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $31,514,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $24,739,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,615.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 178,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 167,955 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR stock opened at $209.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -5.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Further Reading

