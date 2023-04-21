Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after buying an additional 99,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

