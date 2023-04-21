Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 42,213 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 35.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Barings BDC Price Performance

In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,466 shares of company stock valued at $161,184. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $811.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.99.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

