Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 96,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 29,423 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 188,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $23.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $25.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $497.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

