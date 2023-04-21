Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

RS stock opened at $249.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

