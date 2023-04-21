Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 35,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SL Green Realty Trading Down 4.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $76.74.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

