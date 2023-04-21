Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,093 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 74.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 91.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 504.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Down 1.5 %

YY stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.51. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s payout ratio is 281.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YY. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.