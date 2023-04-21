Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPR. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,027,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 410,432 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 220,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.37%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

