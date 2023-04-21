Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GH opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $72.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

