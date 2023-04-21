Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,236,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,531 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lufax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after acquiring an additional 288,750 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Lufax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after acquiring an additional 178,613 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lufax by 18,231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,793 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

