Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNVR. StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

