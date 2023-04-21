Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNL opened at $16.01 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.78%.

In other news, COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John David Moragne bought 5,982 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,720.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

