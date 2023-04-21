Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IIPR opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.10 and a 1-year high of $166.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

