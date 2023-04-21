Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in BP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in BP by 1,431.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 650 ($8.04) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($6.68) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on BP from GBX 700 ($8.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

