Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA opened at $38.65 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

