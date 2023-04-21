Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 556,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,359 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 558,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 344,311 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 44,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.82 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $212.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

PSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

